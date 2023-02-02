CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

