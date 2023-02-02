CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 833 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.