Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $158.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

