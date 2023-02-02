CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after buying an additional 542,083 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after buying an additional 393,493 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,390,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,081,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

