Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

