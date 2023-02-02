Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 308,738 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,218,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after buying an additional 95,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,276,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

