CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

