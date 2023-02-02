CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.99 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

