CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

