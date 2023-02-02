Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

