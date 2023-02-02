CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $293,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $246.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $247.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.80.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.