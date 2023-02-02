Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

