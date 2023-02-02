CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $247.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.