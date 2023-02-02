CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,415 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

