CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

