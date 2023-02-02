CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,324 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,324 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,855 and sold 589,976 shares valued at $25,635,144. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $217.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

