CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

