CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 185 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 219,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 36,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

