CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.4 %

About Graphic Packaging

GPK stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

