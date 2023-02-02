PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

PureTech Health Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Further Reading

