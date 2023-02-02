Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 18.9% Higher

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) were up 18.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 293,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 75,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$11.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

