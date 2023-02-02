Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.20

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 80620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

