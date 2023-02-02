Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.64

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 25834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 818.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

