Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.64

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 25834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 818.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

