Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.89

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 72669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

