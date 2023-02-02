Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.18

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 156679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 5,388,299 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 161.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,538,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after buying an additional 800,567 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,922,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 612,457 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 393,820 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

