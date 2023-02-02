Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $24,304,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

