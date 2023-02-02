Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.