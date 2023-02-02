Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.60

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 114520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 349,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

