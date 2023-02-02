Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells 10,568 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
