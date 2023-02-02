Barclays Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $300.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $323.27 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

