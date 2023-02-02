Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $1,128,757. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.