Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Terry Alan Shirey Sells 2,248 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

