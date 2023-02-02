Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Heidi S. Alderman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

