United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.28.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $232.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

