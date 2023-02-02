Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 4.7%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 433,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,397,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $759.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,071.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

