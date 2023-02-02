Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 5.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 54,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 503,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Evolus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Evolus by 195.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

