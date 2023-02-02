Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.63. 33,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 594,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

