SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 20,928 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

