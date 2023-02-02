SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 20,928 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.69.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
