MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.70. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2,720 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

