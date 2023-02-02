Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $33.23. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.38.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
