BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.51

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$109.51 and last traded at C$109.42, with a volume of 16179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.00.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

