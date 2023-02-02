Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

TWO opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

