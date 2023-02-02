Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.43

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 31448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

