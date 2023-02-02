Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 3.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 427,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 218,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$178.50 million and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Minera Alamos news, Director Robert Bruce Durham bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,800. Insiders acquired 184,500 shares of company stock worth $77,710 over the last quarter.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
