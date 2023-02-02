Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading Down 3.5%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 427,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 218,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$178.50 million and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0482955 EPS for the current year.

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Robert Bruce Durham bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,800. Insiders acquired 184,500 shares of company stock worth $77,710 over the last quarter.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

