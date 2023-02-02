CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Trading 8.6% Higher

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 34,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of C$33.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

