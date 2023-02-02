GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Down 2.6%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.36 and last traded at $69.63. Approximately 210,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,604,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

