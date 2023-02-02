Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 3,728 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.