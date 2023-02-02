Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 637 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.02.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
