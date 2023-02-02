Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13,075.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as £130.75 ($161.48) and last traded at £130.75 ($161.48), with a volume of 55961 shares. The stock had previously closed at £126.70 ($156.48).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £140 ($172.90) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.49) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “neutral” rating and set a £159 ($196.37) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($159.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($187.07) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £137.35 ($169.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is £120.08 and its 200-day moving average is £108.58.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.34), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,841.40). In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.36), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($142,606.40). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.34), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,841.40).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

