Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $67,875.28.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

